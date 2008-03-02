GROW Shingles Shame Leaves and Solar Panels

While the future of solar technology seems to rest on nanotechnological innovation, these GROW panels by SMIT are fairly remarkable. Inspired by leaves, these tiny generators do one better than their biological counterparts, drawing power from the sun, but also capturing energy from the wind as they are jostled by the breeze. Developers currently showcasing the technology hope to sell modular kits through art/design resellers (as opposed to typical industrial outlets). Unfortunately, we're guessing that this more accessible purchase will have a major price trade off. [SMIT via inhabitat]