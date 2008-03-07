Grocery Bag Chair Turns Used Bags Into Hobo Furniture

Plastic grocery bags are a blight on the environment, given out by the millions and clogging up landfills. Sure, you could bring a canvas bag to the store with you, but you're lazy. Why not just do something useful with the bags? Enter the Grocery Bag Chair, a seat that takes shape when you stuff it full of 2,000 plastic bags for pure crinkly comfort. The problem? They want US$150 for what's essentially a shaped bag. Thanks, but I'll just keep polluting the environment for that price. [Product Page via NerdApproved]