Greatest tech disasters of all time

As Nick mentioned last week, the team from BRAN, Australia's edgiest tech podcast, are pitching in to help out at Gizmodo Australia while he's off enjoying his honeymoon. While a good chunk of our time is currently spent knee-deep in gadget galleries (and we are totally not complaining), we're also still producing our regular podcasts. In the latest episode, #83, we look at the seven greatest technology disasters of all time — products or events that really, really sucked. We don't want to give away the whole list, but it's safe to say that Apple, Microsoft and Sony all make an appearance. Check it out online or subscribe via iTunes. [BRAN #83]