Google Transit Comes to Australia

GoogleTransit.jpgIt seems like a small thing to bring the CEO of Google out for, but nonetheless Google chief Eric Schmidt was on hand today to announce that Google Transit was coming to an Australian city near you. It's starting with Perth, with plans to add other Australian cities in the future.

Transit is a feature of Google Maps that helps you to plan a trip using public transport options. You enter your start address, end address and departure or arrival time, and Google will tell you how to make it happen with public transport. Of course, Google isn't the only company offering such a service. For example, Sydney's CityRail and State Transit Authority has a trip planner that can be found here. Melbourne has something similar here.

