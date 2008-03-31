Girl Geeks on the Rise, Says Report

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A new report from Solutions Research Group hints that the male-dominated era of technology and gadgets may be coming to an end. Some activities, such as using a DVR to record a TV show, or streaming movies or games, are more popular amongst women than men. Gents, has this happened to you? Take the poll, and see just how our favourite British girl geek handles tech stuff in the video after the jump.

Fave British girl geek after Addy, of course. [Solutions Research Group PDF, via I4U

