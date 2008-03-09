How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Gigabyte's Cool Rain Memory Cooler Was Blade Runner Prop in Past Life

OK, Gigabyte's Cool Rain Memory Cooler was never featured in Blade Runner, but just look at it. Surely, it must be the most awesome way to bring some cool to your memory. Using a water based cooling system, the Cool Rain unit, which we mentioned earlier, can accommodate memory in dual channel form, has a radiator that flips open, uses two heat spreader units that ensure efficient cooling and also has an obligatory blue LED, which gives that futuristic look we wished our sneakers would have. (Yes, L.A Lights rocked.) The Cool Rain unit supports both single and dual sided RAM, while the ultra slim pump and water tank add to its unnecessarily showy design. Naturally, we'd let Gigabyte's Cool Rain fill our memories with watery cooling events any day. [Newlaunches]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles