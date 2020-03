This is not the first time a USB to DVI adaptor had come down the pipeline, but the new Gefen adaptor can drive an impressive 6 additional displays at 1600X1200 resolution. It is not great for larger monitors by any means, but at only US$129 it could be a relatively inexpensive solution. Gefen also notes that it "uses little computer resources" which means that there is at least a chance that this thing won't be a huge processor suck. Additional images after the break.





