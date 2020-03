Gear4's BassStation iPod dock will have a 35W pumping subwoofer, RCA connectivity and a fully featured remote control. The white on black styling looks retro enough for us to give the 2.1 stereo speaker the time of day, and the 10m range of the control gives us enough space to shield our eyes when it all gets too much. Whether it will be the worth the £99.99 (US$201) is another matter entirely. Alternatively, you could opt for the undisputed iPod Dock King. [Techdigest]