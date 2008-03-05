How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Garmin Upgrades Budget nuvi 200 Series With Four New Models

Garmin has announced a few upgrades to its popular line of entry-level nuvi 200 GPS devices in the form of the nuvi 255 / 255W and the 205 / 205W. Fans of the series can expect improved mapping and routing features, faster satellite acquisition, navigation by photos, FM traffic updates and dynamic content from MSN Direct. The 255 units will also include street level voice prompts while the the less expensive 205 units will offer mapping choices such as the contiguous United States, Canada or regional sections of Europe. The nuvi 255W, 255, 205W and 205 will be priced at US$373, US$320, US$266, and US$213 respectively. [Garmin]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles