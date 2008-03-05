Garmin Upgrades Budget nuvi 200 Series With Four New Models

Garmin has announced a few upgrades to its popular line of entry-level nuvi 200 GPS devices in the form of the nuvi 255 / 255W and the 205 / 205W. Fans of the series can expect improved mapping and routing features, faster satellite acquisition, navigation by photos, FM traffic updates and dynamic content from MSN Direct. The 255 units will also include street level voice prompts while the the less expensive 205 units will offer mapping choices such as the contiguous United States, Canada or regional sections of Europe. The nuvi 255W, 255, 205W and 205 will be priced at US$373, US$320, US$266, and US$213 respectively. [Garmin]