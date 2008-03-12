Futronic's FS88 Fingerprint Scanner Detects Difference Between Live, Dead Fingers

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Say goodbye to those lousy movie plots where some girl that looks like Jennifer Garner cuts off a high-ranking execs' finger in order to gain access to some room. Futronic's latest FS88 fingerprint scanner is not only FBI approved, but it can detect the difference between live and dead fingers. As an added bonus, it can even reject fake fingers that are made out of play-doh, rubber, or other materials people make fake fingerprints out of. No pricing yet, but the unit comes with a USB cable and an LED-illuminated scanning window, meaning that your home office just got a lot fancier (and secure). [Windows For Devices]

