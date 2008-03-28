Full Moon Sideboard, Your Gear's Own Glowing Lunar Base

I'm about to move home, and this sideboard by designer Sotirios Papadopoulos is going right on my dream-about-it furniture list. "A sideboard?" you say. Well, it's simple and beautiful, in a very sciencey kind of way. The detailed luna surface is painted with a glowing paint Sotirios invented, called EcoLightInside since it's apparently eco-friendly. Why's it a dream-only item? It's a limited edition of just 24, and while the price is unknown I suspect it'll be astronomical. Shame: I'd already pictured myself dotting it with markers detailing the Apollo missions. [InventorSpot]