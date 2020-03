Today, Fujitsu introduced its MHZ2 BJ drives (heh, heh...BJ), the first 2.5" 7200rpm hard drives to reach the 320GB capacity. They'll be available at the end of June, for an as-yet unannounced price, and will support the SATA 3Gbps interface. So now when go trick out your laptop, you're gonna have a full-on headache trying to decide between maximum HDD spin speed, maximum capacity—at this point 500GB at 5400rpm— and of course the higher-priced SSD alternatives. [Press Release]