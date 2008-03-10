From Flashlight to Flash Fight with the FMG-9 Concept from Magpul

"Gits Nasty? Git down to business," beams the SHOT Show booth boy after showing off the FMG-9, a concept weapon that can switch from a simple flashlight to a Glock-style submachine gun in one easy flick of the wrist. Designed by Magpul, the FMG-9 is currently in prototype phase, and there's no guarantee whether it will be released or not, but I guess it's one for the personal protection peeps. And nervous dog-walkers. And (in Australia) people registered to own firearms, which is pretty much none of us.[Defense Tech]