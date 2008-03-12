How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Friends of the Earth Says That Eating Nanofoods Could Kill Us

FOE.jpgThe Australian branch of environmental group Friends of the Earth recently released a report claiming that "at least 104 food, food packaging and agricultural products containing nano-ingredients are now on sale internationally". According to Friends of the Earth, these materials pose a potential toxic risk to consumers and should be banned until further research can be performed.

Friends of the Earth defines nanomaterials as all particles up to 100nm in size, but says that that definition should be extended to 300nm for the purposes of food testing.

FOE has posted the 68-page report online here, and you can find a good deal more of its anti-nanotechnology campaign on its main site here. [ITWire]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles