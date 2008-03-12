Friends of the Earth Says That Eating Nanofoods Could Kill Us

The Australian branch of environmental group Friends of the Earth recently released a report claiming that "at least 104 food, food packaging and agricultural products containing nano-ingredients are now on sale internationally". According to Friends of the Earth, these materials pose a potential toxic risk to consumers and should be banned until further research can be performed.

Friends of the Earth defines nanomaterials as all particles up to 100nm in size, but says that that definition should be extended to 300nm for the purposes of food testing.

FOE has posted the 68-page report online here, and you can find a good deal more of its anti-nanotechnology campaign on its main site here. [ITWire]