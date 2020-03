We're no stranger to maid-inspired casemods and PC accessories, but this Maid PC computer case? It's the perfect PC case for the kind of guy who wants his PC to look like the belly button to upper thigh area of a maid, but doesn't want to spend the time and effort it takes to build it himself. Be aware that the thing costs an extravagant $499, but who can put a price on being able to get off with your PC when the power's not even on? [Kilian-Nakamura]