How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Forget About Your R18+ Rating For Games, Australia

I know we probably got your hopes up with our story the other week about the R18+ rating for games being back on the table, but it isn't going to happen. South Australian Attorney-General Huge McTool Michael Atkinson is staunchly opposed to the adult classification, and seeing as how all Attorney-Generals need to agree, there's no chance of it happening.

I was so angry when I read his argument as to why he opposes the rating over on news.com.au that I was about to write an essay dismantling every argument he had. Then I discovered that Logan over at Kotaku had already done the hard work for me. Go and check it out and spread the link to all your friends – it's an extremely well-written and logical argument for the introduction of an R18+ rating for games in Australia. And the more people we have on our side, the better the chances that we'll finally get treated like the adults that we are.

[Kotaku AU]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles