Forget About Your R18+ Rating For Games, Australia

I know we probably got your hopes up with our story the other week about the R18+ rating for games being back on the table, but it isn't going to happen. South Australian Attorney-General Huge McTool Michael Atkinson is staunchly opposed to the adult classification, and seeing as how all Attorney-Generals need to agree, there's no chance of it happening.

I was so angry when I read his argument as to why he opposes the rating over on news.com.au that I was about to write an essay dismantling every argument he had. Then I discovered that Logan over at Kotaku had already done the hard work for me. Go and check it out and spread the link to all your friends – it's an extremely well-written and logical argument for the introduction of an R18+ rating for games in Australia. And the more people we have on our side, the better the chances that we'll finally get treated like the adults that we are.

[Kotaku AU]

