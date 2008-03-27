FootLume Glowing Rug Solves Midnight Stubbed-Toe Problem

The FootLume carpet design is basically a high-tech rug jammed with electroluminescent lights and weight sensors. As you stroll across your bedroom in the dark on your way to, you know, get a drink of water, the rechargeable rug lights up to guide you on your way. No bright light to wake your sleeping partner, fewer stubbed toes—perhaps not if you're as bleary as I am when I wake up. Designed by two students at London South Bank University, the prototype was shown at the Ideal Homes show in the hopes of attracting a manufacturer. So it may see the light of day, um... night as a real product, hopefully without the cheesy butterfly design. [Livescience]