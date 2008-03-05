How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Footime Mouse Lets You Operate Your Mouse Hands-free, Not Feet-free

So, you're at your desk typing away, but what are your feet doing? If they're wandering about aimlessly, put them to work by investing in a Footime Mouse, which allows you to control your cursor by using feet-based gestures. Retailing at US$199, the Footime Mouse could actually provide great functionality for those with physical disabilities, or alternatively, it could help the chronically bored dispose of some free time.

yajiuma02.jpgyajiuma13-1.jpgyajiuma01.jpg

The package contains two units; the first straps onto your right foot and is used as the tracker, whilst the second has two rows of programmable buttons and a scroll wheel. Both of the units connect via USB and the gadget is Windows compatible only. One thing is for sure—you wouldn't want to take a sniff of the foot mouse after a hard day's web surfing, and what's the point of surfing the web if you can't have a good mouse sniff thereafter? [PC Watch]

