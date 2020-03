The Foot Flush is a bathroom mechanism that hooks to your toilet flusher and pulls the handle down when you step on the foot pedal, creating a hands-free toilet experience. It might expose your lack of taste in interior decor and make you appear socially inept. But be damned if you let that germ incubator masquerading as your bathroom launch an all-out attack on your immune system. The Foot Flush is available in the US now for US$20. [Foot Flush via MSN via DVICE]