Foldable FlipSticks Chopsticks For Mobile Sushi Ninjas

My parents have reached the awkward age of "pretty old", which means they're so picky about cleanliness that they carry their own chopsticks out to eat. Rather than call them weirdos, which I already have, I can buy them these FlipSticks folding chopsticks. This way they can fit two sets in the space of a single pair, plus have something to fiddle with while complaining about the wait staff. Then again, it's US$22 for a pair, which has to violate some kind of obscenity law in a Southern state. [Amazon via Uncrate]