FM Radio Antenna Lets You FM Radio It Up Without the Headphones

What a pain in the arse it is to have to plug in headphones to your mobile phone in order to catch sappy dedications on FM radio. No more! This FM Aerial (antenna), which you can easily find on eBay, lets you bypass using a set of headphones as an antenna and lets you use an antenna as an antenna. Clever, yes, but it also makes it necessary to unplug it whenever you want to take a call, unless you're making a one way call—the antenna has no microphone built in. [eBay via Symbian Freak via Into Mobile]