First Video of Hacked iPhone 2.0 In Action

Here is our exclusive video of the iPhone with hacked 2.0 firmware, running on a T-Mobile network instead of AT&T. Despite what other reports have erroneously stated, this is not a jailbroken iPhone with firmware 2.0, but a completely hacked version of the firmware that allows you to run any app and use any compatible carrier you want in the world. As we explained yesterday, it's going to be very difficult for Apple to close this hole, almost impossible, according to iPhone Dev Team sources.

Whats new? Visible changes are:

• Exchange Support
• Appstore
• Parental Controls
• SDK Support
• Calculator is more advanced
• CISCO VPN support
• Mail mass deletion

Features not included:

• There is no spotlight icon

