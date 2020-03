Somehow the world managed to miss the Asus Eee EP20 desktop when it was unveiled at CeBIT, but nonetheless, the first images have resurfaced showing off the desktop Asus promised us back in November. Not much is known about the device other than it will feature the Linux OS—but the word on the street is that it will boast a Intel dual core processor at 1.87GHz, a 2.5″ hard disk instead of flash and a price tag that should hover around 200€, or roughly $300. Additional pic after the break.

