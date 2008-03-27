Firewinder Windlight, the More You Fart, the Brighter It Is (or Something)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Young British inventor Tom Lawton has spent years developing his Firewinder wind light, an outdoor light that illuminates by harnessing the power of the wind. With no batteries, and no power source, a 3mph gust is all you need to make the Firewinder twist and glow. Video of it in action, plus pricing and availability, after the jump.

Although it slightly reminds me of an industrial fly catcher, the sort you might find in a slaughterhouse kitchen, I think the Firewinder is an infinitely preferable gewgaw to have on your balcony to, say, a Dream Catcher. Cost is US$200 on pre-order now, will be delivered late summer. [Firewinder]

