Financial Times: iTunes All-You-Can-Eat Music Downloads Coming

The Financial Times has a piece claiming that Apple has been in deep talks with music companies about an all you can eat music download service. The piece speaks with authority, citing that while Nokia pays the labels US$80 per handset for such a service, split according to marketshare, Apple has only offered US$20.

The article also cites an anonymous executive who claims consumers would pay US$100 extra for a device with lifetime music downloads, or $8 per month. Comparatively, Zune's pass is US$15 a month. Apple's doing well with current music store sales, in second place in the US behind Wal-mart. So one has to wonder what their motivation would be for such a setup. Total domination? [FT]