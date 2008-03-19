How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Financial Times: iTunes All-You-Can-Eat Music Downloads Coming

The Financial Times has a piece claiming that Apple has been in deep talks with music companies about an all you can eat music download service. The piece speaks with authority, citing that while Nokia pays the labels US$80 per handset for such a service, split according to marketshare, Apple has only offered US$20.

The article also cites an anonymous executive who claims consumers would pay US$100 extra for a device with lifetime music downloads, or $8 per month. Comparatively, Zune's pass is US$15 a month. Apple's doing well with current music store sales, in second place in the US behind Wal-mart. So one has to wonder what their motivation would be for such a setup. Total domination? [FT]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles