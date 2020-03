In another entry into our series of posts on dangerous-yet-awesome science experiments involving fire, we have a badass and simple video of a guy lighting a ring of hair mousse on fire. Yes, yes, we know it's flammable, but the results probably aren't what you're expecting. If you decide to try this for yourself I recommend doing it in your driveway rather than on your kitchen table, but hell, I'm no doctor. Do it on your carpet for all I care. [Spluch]