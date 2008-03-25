How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Factron Quattro iPod nano Case is the Real Full Metal Jacket

Mizumori Ado's exclusive iPod nano case, called the Factron Quattro, sure as hell has the street cools about it, but unfortunately, it looks like its going to be a limited run in Japan only. The designer, Mizumori Ado used a full aluminium construction to match the iPod nano's housing, and we have to say, the Factron Quattro is the only way to protect your fat PMP. After all, the hefty clunker sure does have a tough time getting in and out of pockets and bags without scratching itself. Available in green, red, silver or gold and with the option of various scrawled patterns adorning the rear face plate, the case does look quite unique. No pricing details are available, but we'd guess you'll be paying a pretty penny if you are able to get Mr Importer on the case. [Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles