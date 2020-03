The Facade Vase from Orcadesign is a wool slip-on cover that lets you turn an unwanted plastic bottle into a minimalist vase. It's a design that will clearly please eco-friendly types and cheapskates too. We can see the conversations now: "Here you go, honey, I've got you a flower and (glug, glug) a vase!"... "Oh, you cheapskate!" "Ah, that's what you think. Here, use this to cover it." "No." Or something like that anyway. Sadly, just a concept for now. [Orcadesign via Dvice]