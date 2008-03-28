EZ Commander Media Centre Remote Features Trackball, 1980s Beige Colour Scheme

Ignoring the retro styling of this EZ Commander remote, it's got one remarkable feature that makes the whole five-buck-design worthwhile: a trackball. Even though trackballs went out of style for most computer users (some die hards still swear by them) they make plenty of sense to use with a remote, so you can mouse around the screen without having to actually use a mouse. It's too bad that it costs US$80, which is a good US$50 more than standard Media Centre remotes go for these days. [Think Geek via Gadgettastic via DVice]