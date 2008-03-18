Exploding Dye Toy Grenade Patented, Parents Nervous Already

Exploding dye toy grenade: four words that really shouldn't go together, but sound so much fun when they do. A new patent shows a design that has a working time-delay pin, and a compressed air canister to blow the powder and dye contents liberally around once the shell splits in two. We're thinking it'll be used in paintball-style combat, but how long do you think it would be until some kid uses it to dye-bomb his parents in a fit of teenage rage? At least it would be better than using a real lethal weapon, hey? [Gadget Lab]