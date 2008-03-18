How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Exploding Dye Toy Grenade Patented, Parents Nervous Already

Exploding dye toy grenade: four words that really shouldn't go together, but sound so much fun when they do. A new patent shows a design that has a working time-delay pin, and a compressed air canister to blow the powder and dye contents liberally around once the shell splits in two. We're thinking it'll be used in paintball-style combat, but how long do you think it would be until some kid uses it to dye-bomb his parents in a fit of teenage rage? At least it would be better than using a real lethal weapon, hey? [Gadget Lab]

Trending Stories Right Now

guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles