Exmocare BT2 Allows Your Employers To Monitor Your Emotions, Arousal Level

Exmocare's released emotion-monitoring watches before, but this BT2 model seems to be directed at the service industry, meaning that bosses can use these wristbands to monitor their employee's emotional states. The control panel (screenshot after the jump) displays a summary of each person's heart rate, location, body temperature and skin moisture levels reported by an individual's device. If you thought your boss didn't know when you were looking at porn while you were supposed to be working, well, think again. And in our case, the watches would probably break from overuse, thanks to our constant state of arousal. [Exmocare via io9]