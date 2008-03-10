Capture the World As You See It, Win Trip to Cannes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Shoot-for-Cannes2.jpgAs part of the inaugural Sony World Photography Awards, Sony is encouraging photographers from all walks of life to ‘Shoot the World’ – capture and share the world as they see it from their unique perspective.

Photographs can then be uploaded to The Gallery by 15 March, 2008 for display and judging.

The winning entry will win a trip for two to the SWPA in Cannes, including airfares for two, seven nights accommodation, two tickets to the Awards, all transfers and $2,000 spending money.

Shoot-for-Cannes1.jpgThe grand prize also includes a Sony Alpha A200 DSLR twin-lens kit (A200 camera body plus 18-70mm lens and 75-300mm lens) as well as a flash, battery grip, 2GB memory card and kit bag. Four runners up will each win a Sony Alpha A200 DSLR twin-lens kit, valued at $1,399.

So go on, get out there and snap away. Document whatever the world is to you and make sure to send us a postcard from France!

[The Gallery]

