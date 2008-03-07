Epocrates and Apple Bringing iPhone App for Medical Professionals

Epocrates is working directly with those fruity chaps at Apple, in the hope of bringing an application for medical professionals to the iPhone. The app will support a drug search feature, as well as providing updates with recent, relevant medical information. Epocrates is one of the few companies that is working directly alongside Apple to create software for the newly opened iPhone, and the development is promising because it proves the iPhone has some serious worth in a professional capacity. Expect pharmacists to be made extinct once Epocrates unleashes the drug-searching monster app. Jump for the full PR release.

Epocrates Executive Available to Discuss iPhone Software Roadmap Demo Epocrates®, Inc., developer of mobile applications used by more than 500,000 healthcare professionals, is excited to announce that it has begun development of its clinical software products for the iPhone operating system. Epocrates was one of only five companies, including Salesforce.com, AOL, EA and Sega, to be highlighted by Steve Jobs during the iPhone Software Roadmap media briefing. "By putting so much computing power into such an elegant mobile device, Apple has opened up tremendous opportunities for application developers," said Kirk Loevner, Chairman and CEO of Epocrates, Inc. "The technology and software in the iPhone OS will allow us to create new and innovative applications that help improve patient safety and provide healthcare professionals with an unsurpassed user experience." How Epocrates is Working with Apple® to Develop Clinical Software for iPhone Epocrates is one of a few companies who have been working directly with Apple to create an application that can be stored directly on the device. This will enable healthcare professionals to always have immediate access to vital clinical information wherever and whenever they need it, regardless of Internet connectivity. When a connection is established, the device will be automatically populated with updated drug and safety information and important medical news. A customized Safari version of Epocrates' free web-based drug reference is currently available at m.epocrates.com, which users can access via an Internet or Wi-Fi connection. Speak With Physicians Using the iPhone Physicians have been extremely vocal in their need for a version of Epocrates software that resides directly on the device. Based on this high demand, as well as the benefit of the product in helping to improve quality of care, Apple selected Epocrates to be closely involved in development efforts. Physicians using the iPhone during patient consultations or "on call" are available to discuss how they helped drive the development of Epocrates software for Apple devices.