Embedded Phones Will Cure What Ails Ya, Says Father of Cellphones

Martin Cooper, credited at Motorola with the invention of the first cellphone—2lbs with 20 min battery life—says the next 10 to 15 years will bring embedded phones that will:
• Call and answer using thought controls
• Stay powered by the movement of the body itself
• Diagnose and cure disease by remotely communicating body issues with hospital computers
There are, as you might expect, some obstacles...

Cooper, 79, who since leaving Motorola has run now runs a company called ArrayComm and was instrumental in developing the Jitterbug old people's phone, gripes that the embeds will only come when society and industry shape up:

• "People are really conservative," he says, explaining why subcutaneous electronics may not be tantalising to your mom.

• Phone features need to get simplier. Today's shoddy interfaces explain how much more development is needed before thought controls are feasible.

• Companies, including Motorola, don't take enough risks any more. "People thought I was crazy thinking about a phone you can just put in your pocket." [Reuters]

