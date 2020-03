This Eject Powerstrip is an even more refined version of this raise me up powerstrip, adding a larger, foot-usable eject base and wider plugs for wider AC adaptors. What's the point? One, so you can unplug stuff with your foot without having to bend down under your desk, and two, allowing you to unplug certain plugs that are slightly too tight for their own good. Would we get one if this were real? Yes, if it wasn't all that much more expensive than a standard powerstrip. [Core77]