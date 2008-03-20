Eiffel Tower Getting Huge Observation Deck Made of Kevlar Webbing

Next year marks the 120th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower. To celebrate, the French will be adding a gigantic webbed Kevlar observation deck to the top, doubling the size of the deck and making the Eiffel Tower look like some sort of alien space needle.



The addition isn't permanent — don't worry, purists — but will be simply bolted in place and easily removed later. It's pretty amazing looking, a really interesting way of blending the past with the future. I like it. What say you? [Dwell via io9]