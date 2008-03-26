Eee PC Touchscreen Coming This Summer, Asus Confirms

Asus' president of sales, Kevin Lin, has announced the upcoming 8.9-inch Eee PC will have a touchscreen incorporated. Lin also speculated that the device may have GPS functionality, too, however this was not confirmed. The announcement has us a little confused, as earlier reports suggested otherwise. Still, Lin went on to say the expected starting price for an 8.9-inch touchscreen toting Eee will be around US$500, and he also added that the Eee Desktop PC will begin retailing at the US$199 mark. Put that in your Eee PC news pipe and puff it. [DigiTimes]