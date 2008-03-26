How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Eee PC Touchscreen Coming This Summer, Asus Confirms

Asus' president of sales, Kevin Lin, has announced the upcoming 8.9-inch Eee PC will have a touchscreen incorporated. Lin also speculated that the device may have GPS functionality, too, however this was not confirmed. The announcement has us a little confused, as earlier reports suggested otherwise. Still, Lin went on to say the expected starting price for an 8.9-inch touchscreen toting Eee will be around US$500, and he also added that the Eee Desktop PC will begin retailing at the US$199 mark. Put that in your Eee PC news pipe and puff it. [DigiTimes]

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

