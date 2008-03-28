How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

EDGE Doubles its Speed

Nokia Siemens Networks announced today that they have successfully doubled the speed of EDGE (to 592 kbps) using a software-based solution that is feasible for existing networks. Expected in the third quarter of 2008, Nokia will follow up with EGPRS 2, offering 1.2 Mbps and uploads reaching 473 kbps.

It's not the fastest tech on th block by any means, but it's potentially very good news to a slew of iPhone owners, as well as any manufacturer who'd like to compromise a bit of speed in the interest of battery life. [press release via gigaom]

