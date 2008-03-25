ECTACO's jetBook E-Book Reader "Will Change the Way We Read Forever!"

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to ECTACO it won't be the Amazon Kindle or the Sony Reader that changes the way we read—it will be their new jetBook. Why? Well, first of all it is red and everyone knows that red is the colour of learning. Second, it features a 5-inch, high-res TFT display, an MP3 player, bookmarking capability, multi-language support and an SD expansion slot. There is no word on how much memory is built-in, but we do know that the device will set you back US$349.95 and there is no e-book store. So, you are on your own when it comes to finding content. [ECTACO via Gearlog]

