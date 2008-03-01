Eco Park Time Travel Mart: "Whenever You Are, We're Already Then"

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

David Eggers can now add time travel entrepreneur to his long list of literary and social accomplishments thanks to the Eco Park Time Travel Mart he recently opened in LA. Some of the humourous products available for purchase include: mammoth chunks, barbarian repellent, packets of shade and anti-robot fluid. More info after the break.

As with the other novelty stores in Eggers stable, the time travel mart will be used to support his non-profit 826 chain of tutoring and writing centers. If I lived in LA, I know that I would be a generous supporter. After all, how many places can you say "I want that yesterday" and get your wish? [Product Catalog and 826LA via io9 via Boing Boing Gadgets]

