Eco Drop Shower Gives You the Boot For Wasting Water

There has been a lot of emphasis in recent years on conserving water, but we all know that for most people self-regulation is damn near impossible. Enter designer Tommaso Colia and his Eco_Drop Shower. When the shower has decided that you have outstayed your welcome, concentric circles on the floor will rise&mdashmaking things too uncomfortable to continue. I don't know if this concept will ever see the light of day, but I vote for modifying it into a moving wall of spikes. Now that would be effective. Additional pic after the break.

