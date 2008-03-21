DSLR Sizemodo: Nikon D40x vs "World's Smallest" Olympus E-420

We just got the Olympus E-420, and before we shoot a million test shots (rough approximation), we thought we'd take a look at it's biggest claim to fame: it's the smallest and lightest DSLR around. Here you see it with the relatively handy and lightweight Nikon D40x, which in body is almost totally identical to its update, the D60. Below you can see the two from all the necessary angles, with starter lenses and even on my kitchen scale—both weighed with batteries, as they should be. OK, Olympus, we get it! You're smaller than the other guys. Stay tuned to find out whether we think all that shrinkage is paying off. [Nikon; Olympus]