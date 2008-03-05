DreamCom 10, Ergonomic Laptop Transformer

The DreamCom 10 laptop is a pretty standard intel-based computer (featuring UMTS/HSDPA) with one identifiable trick up its sleeve—the ability to transform into multiple configurations for improved user comfort. With an expandable neck and an attachable dock allowing for a tipi-like biped stance, we're guessing the design is far less hunchback-inducing than our standard laptop. And if it's tough enough to withstand us bending the hell out of the hinges before we figure out all of its modes, the DreamCon 10 has some potential. [dreamcom via crunchgear]