Don't Wear a Cellphone Watch Under Any Circumstances

There ain't nothing cooler than really intense watches. Take this ridiculous cellphone watch, for example. At over a half an inch thick, it's certainly large, and it contains way more inside than you'd want in a watch. That includes an unlocked GSM cellphone with a 1.3-touchscreen, a stylus for operating said touchscreen, a 1.3MP digital camera, an MP3 player, 2GB microSD support and Bluetooth. Or, you could just carry around a good cellphone and not weigh one side of your body down with something this ridiculous. It's your call. [Product Page via Geekalerts]

