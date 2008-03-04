D-Link DIR-855 Router Blasts Wireless N Over Dual Channels

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If you are looking for a serious solution for your home media streaming needs, D-Link's new DIR-855 Wireless N Router is offering simultaneous full-on dual 802.11n transmissions over both 2.4GHz and 5GHz channels. So, for those with heavy bandwith needs—this router will allow two people to go to town using their own independent high-speed channel.

The DIR-855 also features three dual external antennae, an OLED network activity display, Dual Active Firewall (SPI, NAT), Green Ethernet technology, backwards compatibility with 802.11a/g, and an 11 year warranty. Not to mention a hefty £169.99 ($355) price tag. No word on when we might see it in the states [D-Link via Trusted Reviews]

