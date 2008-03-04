DIY Laser Security System Will Entrap Any Burglar Except Catherine Zeta Jones' Ass

What do you do when you have a few transistors, some capacitors, a lot of mirrors, a bunch of HandiTak and one laser? If you are McGyver, probably a intercontinental ballistic missile interceptor. If you are Kipkay, you'll do a laser-based home alarm system similar to the one used in Entrapment, the movie. And if this wasn't a good enough excuse to post the picture above, you can jump to see the video on how it is all done.

All this is great, but what the heck is El Zorro doing with a Maglite? And does the inventor have a side-job as voice over actor for QVC? These are the questions that bug me about this whole thing, but Catherine makes up for all of them. [Instructables]