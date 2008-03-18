Dixau Text Scanner Uses the Internet to Help You Understand Big Words

Reading comprehension not your thing? Fear not because a Korean company named Unichal has developed a tiny scanner that can capture an image of troublesome words and then relay them back to the PC. Once there, the included software will automatically apply the term to Wikipedia, Google, or a dictionary of your choosing to aid in your understanding. A gadget like this could definitely be useful—especially for someone learning a second language. Plus, at around US$90, it's not going to break the bank. A video of the Dixau in action is available after the break.

[Dixau via TechPin via DVICE]