How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Did The PS3 2.2 Firmware Update Break MP4 Streaming?

Just days after Sony released its new PlayStation 3 firmware update, people are already pointing out new problems it's caused rather than fixed. Users on the U.S. PlayStation board are reporting that 2.2 is making all of their streaming MP4s st-st-stutter, rendering them almost completely unplayable.

Forum members have already ruled out the possibility of it being a connection issue (higher bitrate DivX/XviDs stream just fine), and folks over at Tversity are saying it isn't a media server issue either — one guy apparently tested Tversity, Twonky Media and Nero Home Media. All are stuttering like crazy after the firmware update.

Other problems forum members have come across:
•10x, 30x and 120x speeds for MPEG2s stream at only 1/10 or so the usual frame rate (regular MPEG2 streaming works fine though)
•Skipping over unwanted content "became very hard to do"

What gives Sony? Don't you test this stuff out before releasing it to the public?

[PS3 Forums and TVersity Forums]

Trending Stories Right Now

china coronavirus covid-19 quarantine

Dozens Trapped After A Chinese Hotel Being Used For Coronavirus Quarantine Collapses

A hotel in southeastern China collapsed Saturday, trapping about 70 people among the wreckage, Reuters reported. According to local media outlets, the building had recently become a quarantine centre due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles