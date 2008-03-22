Desktop Bat-Signal For Cubicle Crime Fighters

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With this limited edition Justice League of America bat-signal prop replica you can summon the caped crusader from the comfort of your desk. According to the product page, this 12-inch tall "metal-encased device projects a light-up Bat-Signal an impressive 16 feet." Whoa—16 feet you say? For US$309.99 this dammed thing should project into space. Plus, it should have interchangeable filters with signals to summon secretaries and interns. With its limited functionality, I don't know if these things will be flying off the shelves—but you can pre-order one now for a November release. [BigBadToyStore]

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

