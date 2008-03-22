Desktop Bat-Signal For Cubicle Crime Fighters

With this limited edition Justice League of America bat-signal prop replica you can summon the caped crusader from the comfort of your desk. According to the product page, this 12-inch tall "metal-encased device projects a light-up Bat-Signal an impressive 16 feet." Whoa—16 feet you say? For US$309.99 this dammed thing should project into space. Plus, it should have interchangeable filters with signals to summon secretaries and interns. With its limited functionality, I don't know if these things will be flying off the shelves—but you can pre-order one now for a November release. [BigBadToyStore]