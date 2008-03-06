Desk Assortment is Like a Frankenstein USB Junk Monster

The world is infatuated with USB gadgets, so why not put a whole bunch of it together in a value priced assortment that pays no attention to order or asthetics? The visionaries at Think Geek have done just that with their Mini USB Desktop Multi-tasking Device. Features include a cup warmer, task lamp, mini vacuum cleaner (that doesn't even work all that well), and an open USB port. Plus it is all packaged in a island that measures a whopping 8-inches in diameter. If it wasn't so damn cheap at US$14.99, I would be laughing my ass off right now. [Think Geek via OhGizmo via DVICE]